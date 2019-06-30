Red Bull Ring Unveils 'Niki Lauda Kurve'

OMNISPORT

The first turn at Austria's Red Bull Ring has been named the Niki Lauda Kurve in memory of the late three-time Formula One champion.

Motorsport great Lauda passed away aged 70 last month, prompting tributes from the biggest stars in F1. And Lauda, the only Austrian driver to win a home grand prix, will have his name permanently adorn Turn 1 in Spielberg following a ceremony on Sunday.

The circuit, initially named the Osterreichring and then the A1-Ring, previously had a Niki Lauda Kurve before its naming rights were sold to sponsors in 2014.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc sat on pole ahead of the first Austrian Grand Prix since Lauda's death.