Three-time world champion Niki Lauda died at the age of 70 on Tuesday, leading to numerous figures in Formula One and beyond paying tribute to the Austrian.

Lauda won world titles in 1975, 1977 and 1984 - the latter two successes coming after he returned to the sport following a near-fatal crash at the 1976 German Grand Prix.

Fellow former world champions Jenson Button and Nico Rosberg, Oscar-winning director Ron Howard and compatriot Arnold Schwarzenegger all spoke of Lauda as an inspiration in posts on social media.

We take a look at the Opta numbers following Lauda's passing.

171 - Lauda took part in 171 F1 races, winning 25 of those, finishing on the podium on 54 occasions and starting on pole 24 times.

14 - He won at 14 different Grands Prix, claiming three victories apiece in the Netherlands, Great Britain and South Africa.

5 - Just five drivers have claimed more world titles than Lauda did: Michael Schumacher, Juan Manuel Fangio, Lewis Hamilton, Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel.

11 - There were 11 years and three months between Lauda's first and last F1 race victories. Only four drivers - Kimi Raikkonen, Schumacher, Prost and Hamilton - had longer such gaps between triumphs.

0.5 - The narrowest ever margin in the final drivers' standings occurred in 1984 when Lauda pipped Prost by half a point.

1 - Having won the championship with both Ferrari and McLaren, Lauda remains the only man to have achieved the feat with those two teams.

7 - The seven-year gap between Lauda's titles in 1977 and 1984 remains the longest period between championships in the sport's history.