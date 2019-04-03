OMNISPORT

Mick Schumacher has the talent to follow in his father's footsteps and become Formula One world champion, according to former FIA president Max Mosley.

Schumacher – son of seven-time champion Michael – made his first F1 outing on Tuesday as he took part in testing for Ferrari in Bahrain, the 20-year-old setting the second fastest time. It continues Schumacher's rise through the levels after winning the F3 European championship last year and earning a promotion to F2 with Prema Racing.

Ferrari signed Schumacher to their Driver Academy ahead of the 2019 season and Mosley believes the youngster has the potential to dominate the top class of single-seater racing.

"He seems to be very promising in Formula 2, and obviously he's got a famous name, which is an advantage and a disadvantage," Mosley told Omnisport. "It's an advantage in that he's immediately noticed, but on the other hand if he isn't immediately a star, people may start to be very negative.

"But, you know, there's no reason why he shouldn't be [a future champion]. I think we've had two sons of world champions winning the world championship, [Damon] Hill and [Nico] Rosberg, and so there's no reason why he shouldn't be the third."

Schumacher will hope to impress again on Wednesday when he tests for Alfa Romeo in Bahrain.