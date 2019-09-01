OMNISPORT

A minute's silence will be held ahead of Formula One's Belgian Grand Prix as a tribute to Anthoine Hubert.

The 22-year-old died on Saturday after a crash in F2's feature race at Spa-Francorchamps.

An incident between three cars on lap two at Spa saw emergency and medical crews called into action, with drivers Hubert, Juan Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi all tended to.

The race was subsequently cancelled and F2 later confirmed the Renault academy driver had passed away.

F1 teams will now observe a minute's silence prior to the start of the Belgian Grand Prix. A moment of reflection was held ahead of the F3 race on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton led the tributes to Hubert, the five-time world champion calling the Frenchman "a hero" as he referenced the risk of participating in top-level motorsport.

"If a single one of you watching and enjoying this sport think for a second what we do is safe your [sic] hugely mistaken," the Mercedes driver wrote on Instagram.

"All these drivers put their life on the line when they hit the track and people need to appreciate that in a serious way because it [sic] not appreciated enough. Not from the fans nor some of the people actually working in the sport.

"Anthoine is a hero as far as I'm concerned, for taking the risk he did to chase his dreams. I'm so sad that this has happened. Let's lift him up and remember him. Rest in peace brother."