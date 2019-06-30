OMNISPORT

Mick Schumacher will demonstrate the 2004 Ferrari at the German Grand Prix, the car in which his father Michael won his seventh Formula One world title.

The last of the elder Schumacher's drivers' championships was won in the Ferrari F2004 and will be driven as part of the build-up in Hockenheim at the end of July.

Michael Schumacher was a four-time winner at Hockenheim in F1, once with Benetton in 1995 and in 2002, 2004 and 2006 with the Scuderia, while Mick claimed his first series title at the track in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship last year.

"I think it's mega driving this car in Hockenheim," Mick Schumacher, now a Ferrari Driver Academy driver and F2 PREMA Racing driver, said in quotes reported by F1's official website. "The last time I was on this track was when I celebrated my Formula 3 championship title, and now I'll be able to drive one of the strongest cars in Formula One history there - a big grin creeps into my face.

"All motorsport crazy people can look forward to a very special and wonderfully loud moment."

Ross Brawn was technical director for Michael Schumacher's title triumphs at Benetton and again at Ferrari at the beginning of the century.

Now managing director, motorsport, of F1, Brawn is excited to see the younger Schumacher behind the wheel of such an iconic car.

"It will be an emotional moment seeing Mick at the wheel of a car linked to so many great memories," he said. "The F2004 was a fantastic car, which took 15 wins and both championship titles in a season that can be seen as the culmination of a golden period, which was the result of all the hard work from an amazing group of people and Michael Schumacher, a supremely talented driver.

"I'm sure that all the fans at Hockenheim will be pleased to see it roaring around the track again, especially with Mick in the cockpit.

"One of the requests we get most often from fans is to see the cars that wrote F1 history back on track, so this demonstration run at Hockenheim will be truly unmissable."