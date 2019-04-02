Español
F1

Mick Schumacher Makes F1 Test Debut With Ferrari

Ferrari put Mick Schumacher in the driving seat of their SF90 on Tuesday as Formula One began its first in-season test in Bahrain.

Getty Images

OMNISPORT

Mick Schumacher made his long-awaited Formula One debut in Bahrain on Tuesday as he began the in-season test for Ferrari.

Schumacher – the son of seven-time F1 champion and Ferrari icon Michael – rolled the SF90 out of the team garage in Sakhir and completed 13 laps in his first stint. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise through the lower classes of motorsport, and won the Formula 3 European Championship last year.

He was rewarded with a promotion to F2 for 2019, while also being added to the Ferrari Driver Academy.

Schumacher will test for Ferrari throughout Tuesday, before stepping into the Alfa Romeo for the second day of action on Wednesday.

