Mick Schumacher Joins Ferrari Driver Academy

Mick Schumacher is relishing the opportunity to take the next step in his career after joining the Ferrari Driver Academy.

The 19-year-old is the son of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael, who won five of those titles with the Scuderia in successive years between 2000 and 2004. Schumacher Jr was the 2018 Formula 3 European champion and will race in Formula 2 this year, while also featuring in preseason activities with fellow academy drivers.

In September, Ferrari announced that Charles Leclerc would join Sebastian Vettel for the second driver's spot ahead of 2019, the Frenchman becoming the first to graduate through the academy and earn a full-time seat with the team.

"I am thrilled that Ferrari has entered a partnership with me and my next future in motorsport will be in red, being part of the Ferrari Driver Academy and also of the Scuderia Ferrari Family," Schumacher Jr said. "Again, this is another step forward in the right direction, and I can only profit from the immense amount of expertise bundled there. Be sure I will make everything to extract whatever helps me achieve my dream, racing in Formula One.

"It is more than obvious that Ferrari has a big place in my heart since I was born and also in the hearts of our family, so I am delighted on a personal level about this opportunity as well. At this stage it is however also time to say thank you to my family, friends and partners who supported me all along and helped me arrive at this point."

Team principal Mattia Binotto added: "For someone like me who has known him from birth, there's no doubt that welcoming Mick into Ferrari has a special emotional meaning, but we have chosen him for his talent and the human and professional qualities that have already distinguished him despite his young age."