Valtteri Bottas will drive for Mercedes again in the 2020 Formula One season after the team announced they had exercised their option to extend his contract.

The position of the second Silver Arrows seat alongside Lewis Hamilton has been the subject of much debate in recent weeks and months, with the possibility of Max Verstappen teaming up with the defending champion mooted on several occasions.

Esteban Ocon, working with Mercedes after losing his place at Force India, was also a potential option to replace Bottas.

However, the Finn, who sits second in the drivers' standings heading into this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, will remain Hamilton's team-mate for at least another year.