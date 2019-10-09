OMNISPORT

Mercedes can seal a record-equaling sixth consecutive Formula One constructors' title at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend and the Silver Arrows have dominated at Suzuka in recent years.

Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes one-two at the Russian Grand Prix last time out, ending a run of three Ferrari wins in a row.

If Mercedes increase their advantage over the Scuderia by 14 points on Sunday, they will match their rivals' best tally of consecutive constructors' triumphs.

Hamilton is well on course to be crowned world champion for a sixth time, leading teammate Valtteri Bottas by 73 points with six races remaining.

We look at some of the standout Opta numbers for a race which Mercedes have won in each five years - four of which saw Hamilton top the podium:

- Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel are the only current drivers to take pole position in Japan (four each), more than any other driver except Michael Schumacher's tally of eight.

- Only two of 73 Honda engine F1 wins have come in Japan, Ayrton Senna (1988) & Gerhard Berger (1991). The Japanese engine has failed to earn points in the last six races there, their worst run in Japan.

- The race winner has started from the front row of the grid at the last 10 Japanese GPs: six from pole and four from second place.

- Vettel has won 28 races in Asia, more than any other driver.

- Charles Leclerc is the first Ferrari driver to take four pole positions in a row since Schumacher's run of seven from Italy in 2000 to Brazil the following season.

- The Japanese GP is where Ferrari have logged the most races since winning in the current calendar (14); Schumacher's victory in 2004 was the last one.

- Hamilton (18) is one win away from equaling Ayrton Senna as the driver to have won the most F1 races having led from start to finish.