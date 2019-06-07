OMNISPORT

Lewis Hamilton smashed into a wall as Ferrari set the pace in the second practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix on Friday.

Championship leader Hamilton was fastest in FP1 ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes made a first power unit upgrade of the season at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Charles Leclerc was third quickest - 0.953 seconds slower than Hamilton, with Sebastian Vettel fifth behind Max Verstappen.

It was a different story in FP2, five-time Formula One world champion Hamilton slamming his Silver Arrows into the wall exiting Turn 9.

Hamilton, a six-time winner in Montreal, returned to the pits with a puncture and finished the session in sixth spot. Mercedes took no chances, switching the entire rear-end of the Brit's W10.

Leclerc led a Scuderia one-two, going 0.074secs faster than Vettel to give the Italian team a lift ahead of qualifying.

Red Bull's Verstappen clattered into the Wall of Champions and was consigned to the garage for much of a second session which ended with Bottas third on the timesheets.