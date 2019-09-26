OMNISPORT

Charles Leclerc has regrets about his outburst over the team radio during his second-placed finish at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver finished behind team-mate Sebastian Vettel at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday but had appeared on course for victory himself.

However, Vettel was given the go ahead to undercut his teammate as the 21-year-old came out of the pit lane.

Leclerc did nothing to hide his frustration at that call, which he described as "not fair", but he has since come to regard his response as an overreaction.

"I believe my reaction was well over what it should be," he said. "And that shows that I've still got a lot to learn. In that situation there was no need to be like this – the team [did] the right thing, we finished first and second. We wouldn't have finished first and second with another strategy and that's what matters the most.

"So on that I definitely have got a lot to learn. [And] a lot to improve. But that won't happen again in the future."

Vettel, who is six points behind his fellow Ferrari driver in the standings, could understand why Leclerc reacted the way he did.

"Obviously he wanted to win, he was upset when he realized he was behind," said the German. "If it was the other way around I probably would have been equally as upset.

"It's part of the emotion that runs through you when you are racing. If they weren't it would mean that you don't care, and I don't think there are many drivers that don't care."

Ferrari will be hoping for another one-two in Russia this weekend, having closed the gap on Mercedes since the mid-season break.

Reigning champion Lewis Hamilton still sits at the summit, though, with the Briton 96 points ahead of Leclerc.