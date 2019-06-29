OMNISPORT

Nico Hulkenberg is set to suffer a five-place grid penalty after Renault confirmed he will utilize a new Spec B engine at the Austrian Grand Prix. The German, who sits 10th in the Formula One driver standings, has now reached his allocation of five element changes for the season.

Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo used the same engine model in last weekend's grand prix in France, although the Australian was not penalized as he was still within his limit.

Hulkenberg did concede to having some difficulties with balance in Friday's practice sessions.

"Obviously it's a short lap, not too many corners, but Spielberg kind of has its own laws and rules," he said. "It's a tricky old track, very technical. But the main struggle [was] with the balance, and it's very hard to find a good rhythm. And, of course, you do see that on the timesheet.

"We were really lacking some slow speed performance – hence we elected to do another low fuel run and it compromised our high-fuel running a little bit trying to get more out of the car."