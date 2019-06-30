OMNISPORT

Christian Horner says stewards will be "stealing from Formula One" if they strip Max Verstappen of a dramatic Austrian Grand Prix victory.

Verstappen took the checkered flag for the second successive year at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday after passing Charles Leclerc with two laps remaining. The Dutchman forced Leclerc off the track when he passed on the inside of the Ferrari driver as the pair went wheel-to-wheel.

Verstappen stated there is no point in being in F1 if he is not allowed to race and Red Bull team principal Horner agrees as they await the verdict of an investigation.

He told Sky Sports: "I think he gave him enough room, Leclerc comes in aggressively - what are you supposed to do? These are two guys of the future and if they take this victory away from Max that's stealing from Formula One - we need drivers going wheel-to-wheel and fighting with each other.

"The stewards haven't made a decision yet they want to hear from both of the drivers, but to change the podium around, that would be a massive decision."