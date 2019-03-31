Español
Hamilton Wins After Engine Trouble Dooms Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton claimed victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix after long-time leader Charles Leclerc suffered some untimely engine problems.

Charles Leclerc's dream of a first Formula One win evaporated with 11 laps to race in Bahrain as his Ferrari suffered engine trouble, handing Lewis Hamilton an unexpected race win.

Leclerc had become the second youngest pole-sitter on Saturday and after a nervous start he looked on course to take the race win in Sakhir. However, he suffered engine problems in the closing stages of the race as his Ferrari struggled to create enough power to stay in front.

Two laps after reporting the problem Leclerc watched as Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas sailed past him but he clung on to a first podium of his fledgling career - albeit thanks to a safety car.

