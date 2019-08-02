OMNISPORT

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were among the fastest in Hungarian Grand Prix practice on Friday as their rivalry continued to brew off the track.

Defending Formula One champion Hamilton is the runaway leader in the drivers' championship again this season, but two wins in three raceweeks have seen Verstappen come back into the picture. There has been speculation around Verstappen's future with the Red Bull star linked to Hamilton's team Mercedes and fellow heavyweights Ferrari.

More questions about Verstappen predictably followed in Hungary and Hamilton suggested he would be able to prove his superiority once and for all if the pair become teammates.

"In some ways, it works out for me," Hamilton said. "At the moment, I see stories that it's because we have different cars and that's the only way [I beat him]. But this gives me the opportunity to show you that's not the case."

Red Bull chief Christian Horner cheekily suggested any partnership would have to be with the Austrian team rather than Mercedes, however, as he seeks to keep Verstappen.

"Do you think [Verstappen] can ride in one team with Hamilton? I don't know if Hamilton wants to come to us," Horner said. "There would be both positive and negative sides to that collaboration."

In the meantime, the duo look set to tussle for championship points again this weekend after Hamilton led Verstappen in FP1. A slippery surface saw Verstappen among a number of drivers sent into a spin in the first session, with Sergio Perez pulling off one remarkable maneuver to rescue himself.

Sebastian Vettel, keen to muscle back in on the discussion, was only a fraction slower than Verstappen, but Valtteri Bottas suffered with engine trouble.

Red Bull were on top in FP2, but it was Pierre Gasly who ran fastest, just ahead of Verstappen, with Hamilton in third.