Lewis Hamilton confessed he "doesn't always get along" with his Mercedes but was elated after guiding it to victory at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

Reigning Formula One champion Hamilton overtook pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas into turn one and led until the finish, regaining the lead in the drivers' standings from his teammate.

Bottas took second ahead of Max Verstappen as Mercedes' dominance this season continued with a record-tying fifth one-two in succession.

"I have to put it down to this incredible team. This is history in the making to have five one-twos - I'm proud of that and proud of everyone's hard work," Hamilton said after sealing maximum points by securing the fastest-lap bonus for the first time this year. It's been a hard first four races. It's a great car but we don't always get along. I'm grateful in the race we managed to settle our differences.

"It was an interesting start - it was close, I saw the red car go around the back of both Valtteri and I, so I had no idea if they were further ahead, and I knew Valtteri would break super deep so I had to look out for that."

Bottas was frustrated at failing to convert from pole position, where he started for the third straight race, and revealed he experienced a clutch problem at the start.

"It was pretty tight but I lost it at the start. There was strange behavior on the clutch, it was releasing, biting, releasing, biting and I've not felt that before," said the Finn. "As a team it's incredible, the fifth one-two in a row is really good. I got some points and that's important, every point will count, but I have to find out what happened at the start."

Verstappen said the Silver Arrows duo were "too quick" and when asked why he was stood next to one of the Mercedes in his post-race interview, he replied: "I'm just looking at it and seeing what's different to mine."