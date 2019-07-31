OMNISPORT

After a thrilling German Grand Prix last time out, this weekend's race in Hungary has a lot to live up to. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was victorious at Hockenheim, but that was only one part of a fascinating story that unfolded.

The weather certainly played a role as Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished down in ninth following an uncharacteristically error-strewn outing from the Mercedes star. He will seek to return to winning ways at a circuit where he has performed well in the past, although the last few GPs have shown that anything is possible.

Here we take a look at some of the key facts and figures behind the Hungarian GP with the help of Opta.

6 - Hamilton has the most wins at the Hungarian GP, with four of his six victories having come in the last seven editions.

7 - Michael Schumacher's record tally of seven poles at this race can be equalled by Hamilton this weekend.

4 - With his withdrawal at the German GP, Charles Leclerc ended a streak of four consecutive races on the podium, the best run of his F1 career.

20 - Verstappen has scored points in 20 consecutive races, his best streak in F1 and the best current run of any active driver.

11 - No team has more victories at Hungaroring than McLaren's 11, although they haven’t won there since 2012, when Hamilton triumphed.

4 - Only in four of the last 11 races at the Hungarian GP has the driver on pole position gone on to win the race.

100 - The next driver to secure a maiden career pole position will be the 100th different driver to do so in F1 history.

8 - A total of eight driver nationalities have recorded a win at the Hungarian GP across the 33 F1 races there: United Kingdom (11); Germany (6); Brazil (6); Finland (4); Australia (2); Canada (2); Spain (1) and Belgium (1).