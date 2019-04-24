Español
Hamilton Desperate To Improve On Baku Struggles

He was fortunate to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2018 and Lewis Hamilton wants an improved performance at this year's race in Baku.

Lewis Hamilton is hoping to put his past struggles at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix behind him in Baku this weekend.

The two-time defending Formula One world champion did emerge victorious at this race in 2018, but only after Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas suffered a puncture in the closing stages.

In his previous two visits to the Baku City Circuit, Hamilton could only manage fifth, and the standings leader – winner of the last two meetings in Bahrain and China – knows he can ill-afford another poor outing on Sunday with Bottas just six points adrift.

"It's a really great track and it's one that I've honestly struggled at a little bit, particularly last year," Hamilton said. "It will be interesting, and I'm going there with a mindset that I've got to try and improve my previous years' performance.

"I was fortunate to get the win there last year but I wasn't quick enough really through the weekend. So that's a place I expect Valtteri to be quick and I expect the Ferraris to be particularly quick."

And Mercedes chief Toto Wolff expects Bottas to be eager for a reversal of his poor fortune 12 months ago.

"Valtteri drove a strong race last year but a puncture denied him a well-deserved victory shortly before the end," Wolff said. "He's had a good start to this season and I'm sure he will be hungry to go for the points he didn't get last year."

