Charles Leclerc kept his cool when asked for his immediate reaction to the Singapore Grand Prix but acknowledged he was disappointed to lose out to Sebastian Vettel.

Leclerc was on course for a third consecutive win in Formula One as he protected pole position early on, but Ferrari's pitting tactics left him behind teammate Vettel.

A trio of appearances by the safety car then meant opportunities for Leclerc to hit back were limited and he fumed over the team radio that the move had been "unfair."

However, the 21-year-old preferred to reflect on a first one-two of the season for Ferrari in the aftermath of the race.

"Obviously, it's always difficult to lose a win like that, but at the end it's a one-two for the team," he said. "I'm very happy for that. It's a first one-two for the season and all the guys deserve it. We arrived here hoping for maybe a podium and we go back home with a one-two.

"For that, I'm extremely happy, then of course I'm disappointed on my side, as anyone would be. But it's like this. Sometimes it goes that way and I'll come back stronger."

Pressed further on his reaction to Vettel being allowed to undercut him as he left the pit lane, Leclerc responded: "This was the strategy at the beginning of the race. I stuck to the plan. Then, at the end, the most important [thing] is that we finished one-two."

He added to Sky Sports: "I obviously did not expect Seb to pass me and it was frustrating from in the car, but I also completely understand that, if this decision has been taken, it's for the good of the team.

"It's hard to understand in the car. It's frustrating. I had a good qualifying yesterday, I did everything.

"The only answer I need is that there was there was no other way for us to be first and second in the same order as before the pit stop. That's the only answer I need.

"I don't know if I could have stopped earlier - I'm pretty sure it was not possible, otherwise we would have done that."