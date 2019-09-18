OMNISPORT

Charles Leclerc is aiming for a third straight Formula One victory at the Singapore Grand Prix after leading Ferrari to glory in Belgium and Italy.

Lewis Hamilton will want to reassert his dominance at the top of the drivers' standings and the slow corners of the Marina Bay Street Circuit could play back into Mercedes hands after Leclerc made hay in the high-octane surroundings of Spa and Monza.

Pole position in Singapore can be both crucial and hard to come by, as our key raceweek numbers from Opta illustrate.

So, will the season revert to type or can Leclerc and Ferrari seal the team's hottest run of form for more than a decade?

23 – Marina Bay has more corners than any other circuit on the F1 calendar.

0 – No driver has been able to claim back-to-back poles in the 11 editions of the race. This could be a bad omen for Hamilton, who sat at the front of the grid in 2018.

8 – Eight of the 11 Singapore Grands Prix have been won by the driver on pole (73 per cent).

2008 – You have to go back 11 years for the last time Ferrari won three races in a row.

3 – Mercedes are a Grand Prix away from equaling their longest run without a victory in the hybrid era. Post-2014, they have only gone winless three times in row over the opening races of last season.

22 – The combined points haul returned by Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg finishing fourth and fifth respectively at Monza gave Renault the most from a single race in their history.

19 – Ayrton Senna holds the record for Grand Prix wins having led from start to finish. Hamilton is currently on 18.

27 – Team-mate Leclerc might have been making the headlines recently but Sebastian Vettel has won more races in Asia than any other F1 driver. Hamilton is on 24.

7 – Leclerc has bested Vettel in each of the past seven Saturday qualifying sessions and collected four poles this season. Only Niki Lauda (nine in 1974) and Juan Manuel Fangio (six in 1956) have taken more poles in their maiden Ferrari campaigns.