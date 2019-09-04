OMNISPORT

Ferrari may have been celebrating a victory in the previous grand prix, but Monza has not been a happy hunting ground for the Italian-based team recently.

Charles Leclerc secured a maiden Formula One victory at the Belgian Grand Prix and will be looking to build on his momentum at the Italian Grand Prix this week.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who finished as runner-up in Spa, will have more history in his sights, while Max Verstappen will be hoping Monza does not continue to be a bogey track for him.

We look at the key numbers ahead of this weekend's race, courtesy of Opta.

69 - Monza is the most used circuit in F1 history and this will be the 69th race hosted at the track.

18 - Although Ferrari have won the Italian GP 18 times - more than any other team - their last victory in the race was recorded by Fernando Alonso in 2010.

5 - Championship leader Hamilton has won the Italian GP five times and one more victory would see him surpass Michael Schumacher as the race's most successful driver.

18 - Hamilton has won races in which he has led from start to finish on 18 occasions - one behind Ayrton Senna, the record-holder in that category.

6 - Should either Hamilton or Valtteri Bottas claim victory, Mercedes would equal the best winning run for any team at any GP in F1 history (McLaren had six wins in Monaco between 1988 and 1993).

17 - Red Bull's Verstappen has collected 17 points in Italy. Only in Azerbaijan (12) does he have a worse return.

3 - Daniel Ricciardo has gone three grands prix without earning any points - his worst run in F1 since 2013.

13 - Sergio Perez has been faster than Racing Point colleague Lance Stroll in each of the previous 13 qualifying sessions. Perez is the only driver to have been quicker than his teammate in every Saturday session this season.