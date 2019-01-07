OMNISPORT

Flavio Briatore says reports that Ferrari will sack Maurizio Arrivabene are not a surprise given the Italian constructor failed to break Mercedes' Formula One stranglehold in 2018.

Arrivabene's future as team principal was placed in doubt on Monday after the Gazzetta dello Sport claimed he was set to be replaced by technical director Mattia Binotto. The speculation comes after Ferrari saw Sebastian Vettel's title challenge fade away last year despite having the best package in the early stages of the season.

However, Vettel was unable to match the consistency of eventual champion Lewis Hamilton in the latter parts of 2018, the German finishing 88 points adrift.

In the constructors' battle, Ferrari finished 84 points behind Mercedes and Briatore says failure to land either title should cost Arrivabene his job.

"This year Ferrari had what it takes to win the championship and did not do it," Briatore told Adnkronos. "When you do not win, things have to change and I imagine that those who drive the Scuderia di Maranello have thought in this way.

"Binotto did an excellent job as technical director, last year Ferrari had a very good car, very fast and with a different management of the drivers could bring the world championship home. We will see what work he will do as a team principal, certainly I do not think he will have the dual role of team principal and technical director."