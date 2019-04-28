Español
Bottas: Mercedes Performing At Incredible Level

Mercedes claimed a record-breaking fourth straight one-two in Baku and Valtteri Bottas said the team is performing incredibly.

Getty Images

OMNISPORT

Valtteri Bottas acknowledged Mercedes are performing at an "incredible" level after becoming the first team to start a Formula One season with four straight one-twos.

There was redemption for Bottas, who was cruelly denied a win at last year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix when he drove over debris in the closing stages, as he led home team-mate Lewis Hamilton in Baku on Sunday.

Mercedes have consequently made a record-breaking start to an F1 campaign and already hold a 74-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors' standings.

"It was a tough race even if not much happened at the front. Lewis was putting on pressure all the time so I couldn't make any mistakes," said Bottas. "Everything was under control so I was happy to see the checkered flag and take first place

"It means a lot to win. It's incredible as a team the level we are performing at now. For me, it's only my fifth win so it feels good and it carries on."

Bottas moved one-point clear of Hamilton in the drivers' standings and the reigning champion paid tribute to his team-mate and Mercedes as a whole for their irrepressible start.

"Congratulations to Valtteri, he drove a fantastic race and made no mistakes so deserves the win," said Hamilton. "It was all lost in qualifying so there's not more I can say. It's a great result for the team. This is the best start to a season we've ever had.

"It's a team effort. Everyone back at the factory has been working non-stop, every year they come back more hungry for success and it's a true testament to the strength in depth."

