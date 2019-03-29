OMNISPORT

Fernando Alonso says he has not completely closed the door on a future return to Formula One.

The two-time world champion stepped away from F1 at the end of last season but is set to test for McLaren in Bahrain next week in his role as an ambassador for the team. The Spaniard insists his track time is not a means of keeping himself familiar with the car with a view to a comeback, but he would be open to the right offer.

"As I said last year, and in Barcelona [testing] as well, my idea is not to come back," he told Motorsport.com. "When I said last year 'bye-bye' it was because I felt this chapter was already complete. I achieved a lot more in F1 than I dreamed of and I had great opportunities outside F1 to do something unprecedented. That's why I took the decision.

"So coming back is not in the plan. If something happened and a great opportunity arrives, I probably will consider. I don't close doors 100 per cent to anything in the future."

Alonso is currently competing in the World Endurance Championship and, after winning at Le Mans last year, will bid to complete motorsport's Triple Crown by topping the podium at the Indy 500 in May.

"I will have to think [about my future]," he added. "There is time to think in the coming months. Right now I don't want to get too deep on that thinking, because the Indy 500 is going to take all my focus. But, for the future it depends what I will do after the summer: what projects are coming, where I will switch my focus.

"The WEC, obviously after winning Le Mans and winning Daytona at the beginning of the year and Sebring a couple of weeks ago, it's a question-mark if I commit to that. It ends in 2020 in July, it's quite a future commitment. Maybe I have to think and be sure of that."