Alfa Romeo's appeal against a pair of penalties at the German Grand Prix last week will not be heard until the end of September.

Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi finished seventh and eighth at Hockenheim but were handed 30-second penalties for a breach of Formula One's clutch regulations. The punishments saw Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen, Lewis Hamilton and Robert Kubica all move up to collect points.

Therefore, a successful Alfa appeal could have a small impact on the drivers' championship title race, with Hamilton, who crashed after starting from pole, potentially losing the two points he earned.

However, neither Alfa nor Hamilton and the rest of the points beneficiaries will learn the final classification from Germany until a hearing on September 24.

Alfa sporting director Beat Zehnder revealed: "We've been penalized after the race and we went for an appeal. This is the normal procedure if you are [penalized] and you think you have some arguments to win, otherwise you wouldn't do it.

"It's an ongoing process, I can't give you any more information. Everything will be disclosed on September 24, when the hearing takes place in Paris."

Raikkonen disputed the idea his start to the race was aided, telling Motorsport.com: "I think it was a pretty normal start. It only made it look quite good because the Red Bulls made bad starts themselves."