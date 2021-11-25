Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte has vowed to take the UEFA Europa Conference League seriously as they travel to Slovenian champions NS Mura on Thursday to play a game they need to win to top their group and automatically qualify for the last 16.

He said: "For us this competition is important, and I want to take this fixture seriously, and we want to go through to the next step. And for sure, I will make a rotation because personally, I need to know the player much better because there are players that I need to see during a game or during a competition."

The north London side sits second in Group G on seven points behind leaders Rennes and have yet to win away in Europe this season, drawing 2-2 at the French side, and losing 1-0 at Vitesse Arnhem, both games where former manager Nuno Espirito Santo made wholesale changes and left many established names in London.

He also talked about wanting to win trophies with Spurs: "With Tottenham, we want to try to win and to lift trophies together. I think this must be our target, to build together something ready to fight. In England it's not simple, it's not easy because all the other teams are very, very strong."

The Italian said he will take all available players to Slovenia but will rotate the side in order to further assess the capabilities of a squad he has only managed for three games since taking over earlier this month.

Conte confirmed that left-back Ryan Sessegnon will start the game, to make only his sixteenth appearance for Spurs since joining the English Premier League side in 2019, a period where he has been plagued by hamstring injuries.