Gareth Southgate

Manager, England

“I didn't [speak to Bukayo Saka] immediately, but I had a longer catch up with him a couple of days ago. I suppose, mindful of coming back to Wembley today. But really, just to emphasise what he will now recognise from the reception he got from the crowd, that my thoughts of him when I look at the summer, are all positive. I'm sure he will have gained a lot of confidence and heart from the reception he got before the game. The reception of his teammates when he scored, I think shows you what they think of him. And yes, a lovely story for him to get his goal today on his birthday as well.”



Kieran Trippier

England

"Bukayo, even though he’s a young lad, he’s mentally strong. We're all there for him which we were [after the Euro's] and now it's about moving forward, enjoying his football as he shown tonight. He was unbelievable, on his birthday as well. The thing with Bukayo, he’s a very strong character, a very good person, and around the place the boys love him. The most important thing is every single training session, every game, he plays with a smile on his face, and he certainly showed that tonight."