Reaction from Gareth Southgate after England qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in style with a 10-0 demolition of San Marino in Serravalle in their final Group I match on Monday - the last time 'The Three Lions' scored 10 in a game was against the United States in New York City in May 1964, but this was the first time they had hit double figures in a competitive fixture.

About the fantastic victory against San Marino, Southgate said: "I think we gave a performance that was enjoyable for the supporters that traveled, that was clinical in the way that we went about it and that showed some exciting young players that are coming through who will have, of course, much tougher tests. But I have been involved in nights with England where these sorts of games were horrible, where the crowd were on our back, where the whole environment was very different, and it is nice to see young players going in and enjoying themselves in an England shirt."

Star forward Harry Kane scored four of those goals and has now drawn level with Gary Lineker on 48 in third place on England's all-time leading goalscorers list.

About this issue, England's manager told the press: "Yeah, I mean, I think that will definitely be one of his goals, and the remarkable thing is we have not given him the opportunities of nights like tonight (against San Marino on Monday) too often. Certainly, the other three games of this nature in this group (against San Marino and Andorra), we did not give him the minutes and he understood that."

And added "Of course, he has got huge personal ambitions, as well as the team ones. So he showed again the clinical nature and the mentality that he has got. There is no reason he cannot (break the record). As you say, it is almost not - 'is he going to break the record?' It is when and what might he do with it once he is beyond that point."