Paul Pogba has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers after pulling up with a thigh injury during training on Monday.

The World Cup winner was training with his France teammates in Clairefontaine when he limped out of training after taking a shot.

The 28-year-old appeared in pain and yelled as the injury happened during a one-on-one shooting drill.

Pogba will not feature in Saturday's Group D home game with Kazakhstan or the away match with Finland on 16th November.

France currently top their qualifying group with 12 points and victory against Kazakhstan will secure a place at Qatar 2022.

Pogba was already set to miss Manchester United's English Premier League match at Watford on 20th November, as he completes a three-match domestic ban.