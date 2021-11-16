Norway trained in Rotterdam on Monday in preparation for their final game in UEFA World Cup qualification Group G against Netherlands on Tuesday.

The 'Lions'' hopes of automatically qualifying looked to have come to an end when they drew 0-0 with visitors Latvia on Saturday, but Montenegro came back from two goals down and drew 2-2 with Netherlands later that night to leave the group wide open.

The 'Oranje' still top the group standings on 20 points and currently sit in the automatic qualification spot, but Louis van Gaal's side could still be caught by second-placed Turkey and Norway in third, who have 18 points apiece.

Turkey visit Montenegro on Tuesday in their final group stage qualifier, and Stefan Kuntz's side will secure at least a play-off place with a win in Podgorica.