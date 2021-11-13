Captain Luka Modric led Croatia on Saturday as the 2018 World Cup finalists held their last training session before they face Russia for a spot in Qatar after each had a big win on Thursday.

Russia and Croatia each won big against overmatched opponents in games that were merely a warm-up for their qualifying decider.

Croatia host Russia on Sunday and the winner will qualify for the World Cup automatically, with Russia going through if it's a draw.

Russia laid down a marker with a 6-0 demolition of Cyprus and Croatia responded with a 7-1 hammering of Malta.

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric had the distinction of scoring for both teams after he made up for a first-half own-goal with a goal in the correct net in the second half.