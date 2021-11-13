Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his Sweden teammates trained on Saturday ahead of their Group B World Cup qualifier against Spain on Sunday. Sweden’s chances of securing first place took a hit with the surprising loss to already eliminated Georgia last Thursday, as they sit in second behind Spain on 15 points.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored twice in the second half to give Georgia its second win. Sweden had most of the chances throughout the match, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexander Isak squandering the best ones before Kvaratskhelia gave the hosts the win with goals in the 61st and 77th minutes.

Sweden's only other loss was at Greece, who are in third behind Sweden on nine points.