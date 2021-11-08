France head coach Didier Deschamps has defended underfire midfielder Paul Pogba following extensive criticism over his form for Manchester Untied.

Pogba is expected to feature for France in their World Cup qualifying double-header against Kazakhstan and Finland.

Deschamps said: ""The importance of Paul (Pogba) in the French team is important. He is a leader. It's not the same situation in his club Manchester (United). Above that, he received a red card and three games suspended. But he is part of the list of players who arrive happy to be here, but with regret of what happens with his club."

Victory for France on Saturday against Kazakhstan will see them secure a place at the 2022 finals in Qatar.