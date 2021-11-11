Español
UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Spain victory gave Luis Enrique's team the lead in Group B

Reuters

Pablo Sarabia scored a penalty kick for Spain in the 26th minute to give his team not only the win against Greece but also the first position in Group B after Sweden could not beat Georgia earlier today.

Sarabia has scored his second goal in the European World Cup Qualifiers this season. Luis Enrique's squad have 16 point and lead Group B.

They have scored in each of their last 27 games in the European World Cup Qualifiers, scoring 78 goals in that run. In addition to this, the defense has also passed another good performance as they have kept a clean sheet in each of their last 3 games in the European World Cup Qualifiers, a run of 331 minutes without conceding a goal.

In the next match, Spain will face Sweden while Greece is going to play against Kosovo.

Spain Greece UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
