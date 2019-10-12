Mbappe: If Deschamps Told Me To Play In Goal, I Would

Kylian Mbappe said the faith shown in him by Didier Deschamps was worth "all the money in the world" as he spoke of the strength of his bond with the France coach.

Les Bleus beat Iceland 1-0 without Mbappe on Friday, with the Paris Saint-Germain forward missing the Euro 2020 qualifier due to a hamstring problem, and he will not be available to face Turkey in Paris on Monday.

Mbappe has not played for France since he scored in a 4-0 victory over Andorra in June, but he has been fully committed to Deschamps since the coach picked him during a tricky moment in his career.

Deschamps called Mbappe up to the France squad while he was sidelined at Monaco with his loan move to PSG pending, and the forward has not forgotten it.

Mbappe told TF1: "I think in particular that he selected me while I was not playing anymore - for a player, you don't know how much it means.

"It's a signal... a very strong signal! It is a mark of confidence that is worth all the money in the world.

"I know the coach trusts and believes in me. And once he did that, I felt I could die for him on the pitch ever since. If he told me to play in goal, I would."