Español
Keep beIN
EURO 2020 Qualifiers

Danes Seal Euro 2020 Spot at Ireland's Expense

Matt Doherty cancelled out Martin Braithwaite's strike as Republic of Ireland and Denmark played out a 1-1 draw at the Aviva Stadium.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Denmark booked a place at the Euro 2020 finals at Republic of Ireland's expense following a 1-1 draw in Monday's crucial qualifier in Dublin.

Three sides were battling for two automatic qualification spots heading into the final round of Group D fixtures, with Switzerland - 6-1 winners in Gibraltar - going on to claim top spot.

 

Ireland required victory to have a shot at finishing above their opponents in second and they set up a grandstand finale when Matt Doherty cancelled out Martin Braithwaite's opener late on.

However, there was to be no dramatic winner for Mick McCarthy's men in the closing minutes, meaning they must settle for a place in next year's play-offs.

Ireland Denmark Euro 2020 Martin Braithwaite
Previous Bale: Euphoria of Euro 2016 Can Inspire Wales Agai
Read
Bale: Euphoria of Euro 2016 Can Inspire Wales Against Hungary
Next

Latest Stories