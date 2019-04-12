Ten Hag: "Zero Chance" De Ligt Stays At Ajax

Barcelona and Bayern Munich target Matthijs de Ligt is certain to leave Ajax at the end of the season, according to the club's head coach Erik ten Hag.

The talented teenage defender is one of the most wanted players in Europe and news of his impending departure could trigger a high-priced bidding war.

Head coach Ten Hag mentioned LaLiga champions Barca and their Bundesliga counterparts Bayern among the possible destinations for the Netherlands international.

Juventus - Ajax's opponents in the Champions League quarter-finals - are also reportedly interested.

"There's zero chance Matthijs de Ligt is staying at Ajax,” Ten Hag told German publication Suddeutschen Zeitung.

"There are so many clubs interested in him. He will leave us this summer, but I don't know whether he'll join Bayern or Barcelona."

Frenkie de Jong, De Ligt's team-mate for club and country, is already bound for Barca at the end of the season in a €75million deal.

Hakim Ziyech is another player attracting attention and the playmaker has reopened the possibility of a switch to Roma.

Ziyech, 26, came close to signing for the Serie A side last year and believes he could still join former Ajax winger Justin Kluivert at the Giallorossi.

"No, I don't think [the door to Roma has closed]," Ziyech told Calciomercato.

"I talk to Kluivert regularly and we often speak about Italian football. There is no league where I would prefer to play. It depends on the type of project the club has for me.

"The important thing for me is to continue to grow as a player."