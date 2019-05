GOAL

Matthijs De Ligt's move from Ajax to Barcelona is being held up by agent Mino Raiola's commission demands, according to Marca.

The clubs have agreed a fee of around €70 million (£60m/$78m), but Raiola wants 20 per cent of the fee as opposed to the usual five or 10%.

With Ajax refusing to budge, Raiola is hoping another club comes in for De Ligt to allow him to get his desired fee, but Ajax and Barca both remain confident a deal will get done.

