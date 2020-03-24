Dutch Soccer Chiefs To Discuss Eredivisie Fate

Dutch soccer chiefs were set to discuss the future of this season's Eredivisie in a Tuesday meeting after new coronavirus restrictions were put in place by the government in the Netherlands.

With all gatherings banned until June 1, any prospect of an early resumption to professional soccer has been ended.

It remains to be seen whether the leagues will elect to finish the season, decide to call it off now and declare the standings final, or choose an alternative option such as voiding the entire 2019-20 campaign.

The KNVB, Holland's soccer association, was set for talks with the bodies responsible for the Eredivisie and Eerste Divisie, namely the ECV and CED.

Hopes of finishing the season by June 30 - before player contracts expire - appear to be over, given most top-flight clubs still have eight games remaining. Ajax, AZ, and Feyenoord, who make up the top three, each has nine fixtures left.

ECV chief executive Mattijs Manders, quoted by NOS, said: "It is very unlikely that the competition will be played in its current form. This is going to require a different approach. We will talk about this on Tuesday.

"But let's be clear: we support every measure that contributes to solving this big problem. Football is completely unimportant, but I am responsible for the Eredivisie and so I think about the scenarios."