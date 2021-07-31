Ajax Youth Player Noah Gesser Dies In Car Accident At 16

Español
Ajax youth player Noah Gesser dies in car accident at age of 16

Ajax have confirmed youth player Noah Gesser has died in a car accident at the age of 16.

Gesser, who joined the Eredivisie club three years ago, was due to be part of the Under-17 set-up in the coming season.

 

A minute's silence will be held ahead of Ajax 1 and Jong Ajax matches on Saturday, with flags flown at half-mast at the training centre.

The club said in a statement on Saturday: "Ajax has received the terrible news that Noah Gesser has passed away. The sixteen-year-old youth academy player was killed in a car accident with his brother on Friday evening.

 

"Ajax is deeply moved by this tragic event. The club wishes Gesser’s loved ones strength in the coming time in dealing with this immeasurable loss."

