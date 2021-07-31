Ajax Youth Player Noah Gesser Dies In Car Accident At 16

Ajax have confirmed youth player Noah Gesser has died in a car accident at the age of 16.

Gesser, who joined the Eredivisie club three years ago, was due to be part of the Under-17 set-up in the coming season.

Ajax is diep geraakt door het tragische overlijden van jeugdspeler Noah Gesser. Onze gedachten gaan uit naar zijn familie, vrienden en nabestaanden. 💔🕊️ — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 31, 2021

A minute's silence will be held ahead of Ajax 1 and Jong Ajax matches on Saturday, with flags flown at half-mast at the training centre.

The club said in a statement on Saturday: "Ajax has received the terrible news that Noah Gesser has passed away. The sixteen-year-old youth academy player was killed in a car accident with his brother on Friday evening.

We spelen vandaag tegen RB Leipzig met rouwbanden ter nagedachtenis van Noah Gesser. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Ey4iTl15KD — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 31, 2021

"Ajax is deeply moved by this tragic event. The club wishes Gesser’s loved ones strength in the coming time in dealing with this immeasurable loss."