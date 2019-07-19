Ajax Sign Edson Alvarez From Club America

Ajax have confirmed they are set to sign Edson Alvarez, the defender's arrival helping to address the loss of Matthijs de Ligt.

Club captain De Ligt completed his long-awaited move to Serie A champions Juventus on Friday, as the Italians paid an initial €75m with the deal including a further €10.5m in add-ons.

Ajax have wasted no time in splashing some of the cash on 21-year-old Mexico international Alvarez, who will come in from America on a five-year deal for a reported €15m fee.

The Dutch giants, who have also lost Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, confirmed central defender Alvarez will arrive subject to a medical.

Ajax, winners of a domestic double last term as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, said in a statement Alvarez can also play at right-back or in midfield.

Alvarez is the latest new face for Erik ten Hag's side, joining players including Quincy Promes, Lisandro Magallan, Lisandro Martinez and Razvan Marin in signing for the new season.