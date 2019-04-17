Ajax Sign De Jong Replacement Pierie

GOAL

Ajax have confirmed the signing of Kik Pierie from Heerenveen to replace Matthijs de Ligt.

The centre-back is just 18 but he has already made 67 appearances for Heerenveen's first-team and rumours of a move to a bigger club emerged quickly.

Ajax are ready to let De Ligt move on to one of Europe's top teams this summer - Barcelona, Manchester City and Juventus are said to be leading the race - and have confirmed they have snapped up Under 19 international Pierie for next season.

Pierie was born in Boston, Massachusetts while his father - former Dutch field hockey player Jean-Pierre Pieirie - was a professor at Harvard Medical School.