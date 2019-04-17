Español
Keep beIN
Eredivisie

Ajax Sign De Jong Replacement Pierie

Ajax sign American-born centerback Kik Pierie from Heerenveen as potential replacement for Matthijs de Ligt

Reuters

 

GOAL

 

Ajax have confirmed the signing of Kik Pierie from Heerenveen to replace Matthijs de Ligt.

 

The centre-back is just 18 but he has already made 67 appearances for Heerenveen's first-team and rumours of a move to a bigger club emerged quickly.

Ajax are ready to let De Ligt move on to one of Europe's top teams this summer - Barcelona, Manchester City and Juventus are said to be leading the race - and have confirmed they have snapped up Under 19 international Pierie for next season.

Pierie was born in Boston, Massachusetts while his father - former Dutch field hockey player Jean-Pierre Pieirie - was a professor at Harvard Medical School.

Soccer Transfer Tracker Ajax Matthijs de Ligt
Previous PSG Celebrations Further Delayed By Nantes
Read
PSG Celebrations Further Delayed By Nantes
Next PSG Hit Decade-Long Defensive Low As Ligue 1 Title
Read
PSG Hit Decade-Long Defensive Low As Ligue 1 Title Wait Continues

Latest Stories