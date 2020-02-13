Español
Eredivisie

Ajax Confirm Ziyech Move To Chelsea

Ajax confirm that Hakim Ziyech will join Chelsea at the end of this season for a $47.7m transfer fee

Getty Images

 

Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech will join Chelsea at the end of this season in a deal that could be worth up to €44million ($47.7m), the Eredivisie champions have confirmed.

 

Chelsea will pay an initial €40m for the Morocco international, with the remainder of the fee dependent upon unspecified "variables".

The Premier League club announced the deal remains subject to the agreement of personal terms with Ziyech, who will remain with Ajax until the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign.

