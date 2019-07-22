Español
Keep beIN
Eredivisie

Ajax Complete Edson Alvarez Deal Following De Ligt Departure

Mexico international Edson Alvarez has completed his move to Ajax from Club America after signing a five-year deal.

Getty Images

Ajax have completed the €15million signing of Edson Alvarez from Club America, helping to address the loss of Matthijs de Ligt.

Club captain De Ligt completed his long-awaited move to Serie A champions Juventus last week, with the Italians paying an initial €75m for the 19-year-old.

Ajax have wasted little time in spending some of that money on 21-year-old Mexico international Alvarez, who has signed a deal that will keep him at the club until June 2024.

 

The Dutch giants, winners of a domestic double last term as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, have been busy in the transfer market during the close season.

Alvarez follows Quincy Promes, Lisandro Magallan, Lisandro Martinez and Razvan Marin in signing for Erik ten Hag's squad.

Mexico Transfer Tracker Ajax Matthijs de Ligt Edson Alvarez
Previous Gnagnon Apologizes for Shocking Tackle on Larouci
Read
Gnagnon Apologizes for Shocking Tackle on Larouci
Next

Latest Stories