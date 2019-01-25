Español
Matt Miazga Joins Reading On Loan After Falling Out At Nantes

After falling out of favor at Ligue 1 side Nantes, United States international Matt Miazga has joined Reading on loan until the end of the season.

United States international defender Matt Miazga has joined English Championship side Reading on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.

 

Miazga was previously on loan at Ligue 1 side Nantes but struggled for playing time and recently clashed with manager Vahid Halilhodzic over an attempt by the American to prematurely end his loan.

 

Miazga joined Nantes on loan from Chelsea at the start of the season and made eight Ligue 1 starts before falling out of favor. He had not appeared since Oct. 7 and only made the bench four times in that span.

On Monday, Halilhodzic called out Miazga for going missing and attempting to "blackmail" the club.

"He assured me that he had back pain, but after exams, there was no problem ... He just wanted to leave club," Halilhodzic said.

 

The New Jersey native was bought by Chelsea from New York Red Bulls in January 2016. He went on loan to Vitesse of the Dutch Eredivisie for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

Miazga, 23, has made 11 international appearances with the USMNT.

 

