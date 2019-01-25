United States international defender Matt Miazga has joined English Championship side Reading on loan from Chelsea for the rest of the season.

#ReadingFC are delighted to announce that @MattMiazga3 has joined the club on loan from @ChelseaFC until the end of the season. ✍️#MiazgaJoinshttps://t.co/IZto3rXaZj — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 25, 2019

"It's a well known club and I'm very excited" 💬@MattMiazga3 gives his first interview as a #Royal!#MiazgaJoins pic.twitter.com/kPvKnGH6g0 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 25, 2019

Miazga was previously on loan at Ligue 1 side Nantes but struggled for playing time and recently clashed with manager Vahid Halilhodzic over an attempt by the American to prematurely end his loan.

Chelsea defender Matt Miazga is in London to prematurely terminate his season-long loan with Nantes, bringing an end to a horrendous spell https://t.co/vDW4Qw55Jz — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 21, 2019

Miazga joined Nantes on loan from Chelsea at the start of the season and made eight Ligue 1 starts before falling out of favor. He had not appeared since Oct. 7 and only made the bench four times in that span.

On Monday, Halilhodzic called out Miazga for going missing and attempting to "blackmail" the club.

"He assured me that he had back pain, but after exams, there was no problem ... He just wanted to leave club," Halilhodzic said.

🎙 Vahid Halilhodzic : "Ce matin, @MattMiazga3 était en Angleterre, à Chelsea. Il n'a prévenu personne. (...) Ces choses-là me gênent. Mais il faut faire avec, même si ça m'a beaucoup déçu."#ESSGFCN — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) January 21, 2019

The New Jersey native was bought by Chelsea from New York Red Bulls in January 2016. He went on loan to Vitesse of the Dutch Eredivisie for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

Miazga, 23, has made 11 international appearances with the USMNT.