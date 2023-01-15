Gavi scored one goal and set two up as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the Supercopa de Espana final to give Xavi a first major trophy of his reign.

Outstanding teenager Gavi opened the scoring after being picked out by Robert Lewandowski in a one-sided El Clasico showdown in Riyadh on Sunday.

Gavi then put one on a plate for Lewandowski to double the Blaugrana's lead just before half-time at the King Fahd Stadium and the attacking midfielder laid on for Pedri to make it 3-0 after the break.

Karim Benzema scored a late consolation but European and LaLiga champions Madrid were totally outclassed by their fierce rivals, who won the Supercopa for a record-extending 14th time and secured a first major honour since club legend Xavi was appointed as head coach in November 2021.

Thibaut Courtois superbly tipped Lewandowski's strike against the post and Alejandro Balde blazed wildly off target following up in a bright start from Barca.

Benzema met Ferland Mendy's cross with a header that drifted just wide before the Blaugrana deservedly took the lead as Los Blancos made a mess of trying to play out from the back in the 33rd minute.

Sergio Busquets pounced on a sloppy pass from Antonio Rudiger and Lewandowski set up Gavi, who beat Courtois with a composed left-foot finish.

Gavi returned the favour just before the break, racing away after being played in by Frenkie de Jong and playing the ball across the face of the goal to give Lewandowski a tap-in following more poor defending.

Barca carried on where they left off following the interval, Courtois coming to Madrid's rescue by denying Ousmane Dembele and Lewandowski.

It came as no surprise when the Catalan giants struck again 69 minutes in, Pedri arriving at the back post to turn in another pinpoint pass from the brilliant Gavi after Los Blancos were caught in possession yet again.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept out Rodrygo's drive with an excellent one-handed save and although Benzema fired home clinically in stoppage time, Barca were already out of sight and there only concern would be Ronald Araujo limping off late on.