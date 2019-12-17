Luis Suarez: There Is No Favorite For El Clasico December 18, 2019 00:27 1:32 min Form goes out the window whenever Barcelona and Real Madrid go toe-to-toe, says Luis Suarez ahead of Wednesday's Camp Nou Clasico. Watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid, Wednesday December 18 @ 2:00PM ET on beIN SPORTS Barcelona Real Madrid El Clásico Interviews Luis Suarez La Liga -Latest Videos 1:32 min Luis Suarez: There Is No Favorite For El Clasico 4:33 min Lille Rout Monaco to Advance in Coupe de la Ligue 1:44 min Serie A Responds To Anti-Racism Campaign Backlash 25:11 min Sports Burst - One More Sleep Until El Clasico! 1:00 min Remy Nets Brace Against Monaco 1:06 min Remy Doubles Lille Lead Over Monaco 2:13 min Security Measures Ahead of El Clasico 0:57 min Osimhen Scores Lille Opener Against Monaco 3:31 min Reims Beat Montpellier In Coupe de la Ligue 2:23 min De Jong: Barca Enjoy The Pressure of El Clasico