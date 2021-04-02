Real Madrid will host Barcelona for the second and final Clasico of the season on Saturday, April 10 for a 3:00PM ET / Noon PT ET kick-off at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

The game promises to be an epic occasion with the two Spanish giants calling forth a wealth of talent as each side looks to inch closer to top spot in a fiercely contested LaLiga title race, currently led by Atletico Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s men triumphed in the first Clasico of the season back in October, and have the added benefit of Karim Benzema’s red hot goal-scoring form, with the Frenchman notching 11 goals in his last 10 games.

However, Los Blancos would be wise not to underestimate their opponents. Barcelona have only dropped two points from their last 13 LaLiga outings, scoring 41 times and conceding just 10 goals in the process.

Saturday’s 246th installment of the historic rivalry has the added element of potentially being the last El Clasico to feature Lionel Messi.

The Argentine, who is set to enter free agency at the end of the season, caused a stir last summer when he announced his wish to bring an immediate end to his time at the Camp Nou club.

In the end, the six-time Ballon d’Or decided to see out the remainder of his deal, and Ronald Koeman and the club’s new president, Joan Laporta, have made no secret of their intentions to convince the 33-year-old to stay beyond June when his current contract expires.

So needless to say this is a game no self-respecting soccer fan should miss — and when it comes to streaming the game, choosing Sling TV is a no-brainer.

Subscribe to Sling’s World Sports Pack now for just $10 a month, and you’ll not only be set to watch Saturday’s El Clasico, but also a whole host of other elite soccer action live on beIN SPORTS and across all eight of the network’s Premiere HD channels.

With championships like LaLiga, Ligue 1, Turkish SuperLig and Copa Libertadores to name but a few, beIN SPORTS is your go-to network for world-class soccer.

Anyone who signs up to watch sports on Sling TV can avail of two features to further enhance the viewing experience.

While subscribers generally think of the 8-Day Replay feature as a handy tool to catch up on shows they’ve missed over the previous week, sports fans have come to rely on it for watching their favorite plays over and over again.

And, during the COVID pandemic, Sling’s Watch Party feature has made it possible for viewers to watch the game, virtually, with friends and family. Get everyone in on the action by connecting online and casting the game on the big screen.

So get excited for this Saturday’s El Clasico, and get ready by subscribing to Sling’s World Sports Pack now!