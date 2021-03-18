Real Madrid will host Barcelona in the second Clasico of the season on Saturday, April 10, with LaLiga confirming a 3:00PM ET / Noon PT ET kick-off at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium.

Zinedine Zidane's men triumphed in the last encounter between the bitter rivals in October with a 3-1 win at the Camp Nou.

This edition of Spanish football's biggest rivalry will fall between the first and second legs of Los Blancos' Champions League quarter-final tie against Liverpool (April 6 & 14).

LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid will travel to the Benito Villamarin on Sunday, April 11 for a 3:00PM ET / Noon PT kick-off.

El Clasico facts

While Lionel Messi is the top-scorer in the history of El Clásico (26 goals, 18 in LaLiga), the Argentinean has gone 515 minutes without scoring against Real Madrid in all competitions, his second longest drought in El Clásico (522 mins).

Zinedine Zidane has lost just two of his nine Clásicos as Real Madrid manager in all competitions (W4 D3).

Where to watch El Clasico

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona will air live on beIN SPORTS across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, with pre-game coverage beginning at 2:00PM ET / 11:00AM PT.