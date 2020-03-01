Marcelo has returned to Real Madrid's starting XI for Sunday's El Clasico.

The Brazilian has dropped in the pecking order this season, with Zinedine Zidane preferring the defensive solidity of Ferland Mendy for the majority of the season, however, his experience has earned him a starting berth.

Toni Kroos has also returned the lineup after sitting out for the entirety of Madrid's midweek Champions League defeat to Manchester City, while Vinicius Junior will play alongside Karim Benzema and Isco up front.

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric are on the bench alongside Alphonse Areola, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz, Eder Militao and Mendy

Meanwhile, Quique Setien has picked Samuel Umtiti to partner Gerard Pique in the center of Barcelona's defense, while Jordi Alba has been passed fit and will start ahead of Junior Firpo at left-back.

The Blaugrana will lineup with Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi up top, with Sergio Busquets, Frankie de Jong, Arturo Vidal and Arthur making up a four-man midfield.

Barca's subs bench consists of Neto, Clement Lenglet, Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati, Alex Collado and Ivan Rakitic.

Messi is the fixture's leading goalscorer, having netted 26 times against Barca's great rivals.

Barca head into the match, Quique Setien's first Clasico at the helm, two points ahead of their rivals at the top of LaLiga.

The visitors boast a seven-match unbeaten run against Madrid in top-flight meetings, with the Camp Nou showdown in December having finished goalless.

While Barcelona's only change from the side that drew 1-1 with Napoli on Tuesday saw Arthur take Ivan Rakitic's place in midfield, Zinedine Zidane made two adjustments to the Madrid team that lost 2-1 to Manchester City in midweek.